Trick or Treat in the RSF Village on Oct. 26

Halloween in the Rancho Santa Fe Village returns on Thursday, Oct. 26. From 3-5 p.m. Festive trick or treating will be offered by participating village businesses. A pumpkin patch will also be set up on the parks at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The Lee Family (Jon Clark)

The village celebrations will coincide with The Inn’s Halloween Extravaganza, which includes the free Inn-Sane Asylum haunted house on Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-10 p.m. The Inn will also have food stands and bounce houses on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Oct. 27, The Inn will continue Halloween Extravaganza celebrations with a dinner on the croquet lawn from 5-9 p.m., a bounce house from 5-9 p.m. and haunted house and food stands from 5-10 p.m.