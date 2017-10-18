Village Church seeks volunteers for Habitat for Humanity build events on Nov. 4

North County residents will have a unique chance to help a family build a strong foundation for the future by volunteering with the Village Church of Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, Nov. 4, to construct a home in El Cajon with the aid of Habitat for Humanity.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., about 20 volunteers ages 12 and older will take a church van to the location where they will be met by volunteers from five other San Diego Presbyterian churches along with a skilled team of homebuilders.

No experience is necessary, just a deep desire to help your neighbor, explained the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor of the Village Church.

“When families have homes they thrive, no longer worrying about their children sleeping in cars or living on the streets,” Farley added. “This build is an incredible opportunity for people of all ages to spend a rewarding day directly helping those in need.”

The church is also looking for up to 80 more volunteers that same day to assemble, paint and decorate nine playhouses with four going to Habitat for Humanity for distribution to military families and nonprofits that help children.

The rest will be auctioned off on Nov.19 at the Village Church Alternative Christmas Market.

“We especially want families with young children to help build these adorable playhouses that are pre-cut and delivered directly to our parking lot at 6225 Paseo Delicias,” said Farley, who oversees the church’s outreach to 17 mission partners worldwide. “A simple playhouse can be very effective in fostering a child’s development and creativity.”

The playhouse build event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and volunteers should be at least 4 years old. Lunch and childcare will be provided.

Interested volunteers can sign up on the church patio after Sunday services, contact the Village Church Preschool office at 858-756-2441 or email Holli Crawford: hollic@villagechurch.org.