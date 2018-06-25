Village Church to host Career Pathways event

Courtesy

As a part of The Village Church’s Faith & Work ministry, the church will be hosting “Career Pathways.” Career Pathways is an opportunity for high school students through young professionals to gain more insight into discerning the Lord’s calling in their lives.

The event inspires attendees to learn from industry leaders from a wide array of fields. Numerous workshops will be held with topics including: “What I Wish I Knew Before College,” preparing for a job interview, and how to develop a resumé or LinkedIn account.

“Part of our Faith and Work Initiative is to encourage and equip a present-future generation of leaders and influencers,” says The Rev. Dr. Neal D. Presa, associate pastor of the Village Church and staff coordinator of the Faith & Work Initiative. “Our annual Career Pathways event is an open invitation to students and young professionals to explore what God may be calling them to become, to see how there’s no cookie cutter way to succeed, and to acquire practical tips on such things as prepping for a job interview or putting together a LinkedIn profile.”