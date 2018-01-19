Village Church Community Theater to hold auditions for 'Little Women'

The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe will hold auditions for its upcoming production of "Little Women" Sunday, Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m., and Monday, Feb.19, 5-7 p.m. Roles for: Girls and women ages 12 through 80, men ages 18-80.

Time passes in this show - approximately six years total. Actors must be able to cover a range of years (see ranges in character list on website. Costume and makeup changes will be important, but so shall be willingness and ability to stretch as actors, especially teens.

Singing not required for all parts, but preference may be given to those who have basic singing ability. All singing in the show is in group setting, singing Christmas carols. Plan to sing a simple tune (Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Happy Birthday, etc.) or a Christmas carol to show basic ability to sing.

Piano playing a plus for some characters, especially Beth and Mr. Laurence, though not required.

Performances will be: Friday through Sunday, April 27, 28 and 29. For more details visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org and email for an appointment today.