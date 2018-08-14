Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe to host NBC’s 'The Voice' artist at Back to School Bash

Michael Sanchez, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” Season 11, will perform at the Aug. 24 event. Courtesy

The Village Church’s Student Ministry will be hosting its first-ever “Back to School Bash” on Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. to kick off the new year, go over program details and have fun with friends and family.

The event is set to include live music and talk from Michael Sanchez, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” Season 11. The event will also have a taco bar and photobooth. This event is free and open to middle and high school students and their families.