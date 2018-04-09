Village Church releases new video in Faith & Work series

Helen Barker Courtesy

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe is continuing its “Profiles of Faith & Work” series with this month’s feature, Helen Barker. Barker is currently the Director of Human Resources for Kashi, a healthy lifestyle food company based in Solana Beach.

Barker has worked in executive positions with companies such as Tesla and Apple. “I’ve worked with management teams and they often look to me for advice, and I’ve recognized that I don’t always have all of the answers and it’s just relying on my faith to get through difficult scenarios,” explains Barker, on how she incorporates her faith within the workplace.

The Profiles in Faith & Work 2017-2018 video series shares the public witness of 12 Village Church members who live out the Christian faith in their workplace or in retirement as a way to inspire everyone and to show the many ways the faith can be lived.