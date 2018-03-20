Village Church in RSF to hold annual Eggstravaganza event

The Village Church will host its annual Easter event, Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Children and their families are invited to have breakfast and hear Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor, read through the Easter story, participate in a traditional egg hunt, make fun crafts and more! This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

“Our hope and prayer is that the children of our community will be able to experience Jesus and the resurrection story in a new and fun way. We have such an amazing group of families, teachers, and staff who truly share in our passion for bringing the Gospel to the children, so we hope you will join us on this fun day. I look forward to seeing our families there and meeting some new faces!" said Kjersti Atkins, director of Children’s Ministry.

To reserve your spot, please RSVP to Kjersti Atkins at KjerstiA@villagechurch.org or call the Church Office at 858.756.2441.

For more information, please visit villagechurch.org or call 858-756-2441. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe,92067.