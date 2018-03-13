Village Church Community Theater presents 'Little Women' 

The Village Church Community Theater will present "Little Women" by Gary Peterson April 27-29.

This adaptation of the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott is a strong story-line about four sisters, each with a distinctively different personality. It offers irresistible charm about how they grow up with their joys and disappointments in their life experiences. Gary Peterson has much experience adapting classics for the stage, and here he has deftly selected many of the most charming and memorable scenes from the story to dramatize the magic that makes the book such an enduring classic. Audiences of all ages will be highly entertained with this timeless essence of a family that cares deeply for one another — the inspiration and pathos, the laughter and love.

Tickets are now available at villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

The Village Church Community Theater is located at The Village Community Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.