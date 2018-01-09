St. Olaf Choir to perform concert at Village Church in RSF

For more than a century the world-renowned St. Olaf Choir has set a gold standard for choral singing, and this winter’s national tour will take the ensemble’s 72 singers and conductor Anton Armstrong from Seattle to Phoenix with concerts in Oregon and California, Jan. 31 through Feb. 11. Their program offers an eclectic program of sacred and secular choral masterpieces that range from Baroque classics to American folk songs, world music, hymns, and spirituals.

The St. Olaf Choir’s 2018 National Winter Tour includes a concert at Village Community Presbyterian Church in Rancho Santa Fe, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

General admission tickets, priced at $40 for adults and $10 for students, are available at stolaf.edu/tickets or by calling 800-363-5487 ($5 transaction fee will be added to all phone orders).

“Hearing the St. Olaf Choir in concert is more than just a musical experience,” says conductor Anton Armstrong. “Our singers, performing at the highest artistic level, convey a message of hope. Our music provides a bridge to what can unite us at a time when the world is so divided.”

Armstrong adds: “We often hear from concertgoers who tell us they are not only struck by the sound and uniformity of the St. Olaf Choir, but also by the earnestness of what comes through the voices of our young singers. The St. Olaf Choir performs at the highest artistic level, focusing on body, mind, spirit, and voice. Our singers touch the hearts and souls of listeners, and our audiences leave transformed."

Founded 106 years ago by F. Melius Christiansen at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., the St. Olaf Choir is internationally recognized as a creative force behind America’s a cappella choral tradition.