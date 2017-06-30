Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe to host career-building event for youth

The Village Church of Rancho Santa Fe is hosting a free career-building event Sunday, July 30, where successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders will meet with teens and young adults to share inspiring stories of how they practice their Christian faith in the workplace and advice on landing your desired job.

The event is part of the church’s new Faith and Work Initiative featuring members of the congregation reaching out to the next generation of leaders. “Today’s job market is so competitive that young adults need to focus on preparing for a career while still in high school. The Village Church can respond to that need by leveraging the professional richness our congregation provides,” explains the Rev. Dr. Neal Presa, associate pastor.

Presenters will include leaders in the real estate, biotech, legal, software and entertainment industries. In addition to a Q & A panel, each speaker will present an overview of job opportunities in their industry and address how faith has played a role in their work life. Teen participants also will receive advice on preparing for tests such as the SAT, MCAT, LSAT and GRE, and all attendees will have valuable networking opportunities with panelists.

“As Christians, we are called to love God and love our neighbor in all that we do,” adds Presa. “The Faith and Work Initiative will help reframe our thinking about the workplace so everyone can live out their faith in every part of their life.”

The free event is open to everyone from age 15 to 30. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Church campus and lunch will be provided. Registration is now open. Register by emailing hollic@villagechurch.org or call the church office (858) 756-2441.

Visit villagechurch.org for more information. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias Rancho Sante Fe, CA 92067.