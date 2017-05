The Village Church will hold its Women’s Spring Potluck Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at the church’s fellowship center, 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

Guests are asked to bring a casserole or salad. Dessert will be provided. Also, bring $5 or $10 Target gift cards for the church’s outreach project at the Elma Barnett Children’s Center in Kenya, Africa. RSVP at the church or call (858) 756-2441, x129.