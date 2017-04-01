Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe to host annual Eggstravaganza

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will host its annual Eggstravaganza, an exciting event for children and their families featuring an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, face painting, balloon art and light refreshments, at the church campus on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free.

“Our annual Eggstravaganza event is a fun, festive time for everyone. We celebrate the reality that Jesus Christ is alive with activities that bring laughter and joy,” said the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor of the Village Church. “It’s become a family tradition across North County.”

Community members are also welcome to attend Holy Week festivities beginning April 9th with Palm Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., followed by a Maundy Thursday service with the Lord’s Supper and Service of Darkness on April 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The holiest week in the Christian calendar culminates April 16 with three services on Easter starting at 7 a.m. with an outdoor, sunrise service followed by services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Childcare for infants through kindergarteners will be provided on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and on Easter at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

“Easter and Holy Week services are a time when Christians focus on the power and grace of God to resurrect Jesus from the dead so that everyone can follow him for life in the newness promised on that first Easter morning,” added Baca.

All activities will take place on the campus of the Village Church located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. For more information and directions, visit villagechurch.org or call (858) 756-2441.