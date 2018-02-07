Viewpoints to present UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla Feb. 25 at Village Church

Pradeep K. Khosla, an internationally-renowned electrical and computer engineer, is the eighth Chancellor of the University of California, San Diego, and a Distinguished Professor. Khosla initiated and led UC San Diego’s first-ever Strategic Plan, and recently launched the public phase of the Campaign for UC San Diego — a $2 billion endeavor — aimed at transforming the university, physically and intellectually. Khosla has expanded college access and affordability for underserved populations, initiated interdisciplinary research initiatives to foster collaboration and solve societal challenges, and strengthened university and community relationships and partnerships.

UC San Diego is the third largest employer in San Diego County with annual revenues of $4.3 billion in fiscal year 2015-16. UC San Diego enrolls more than 35,000 students, over 28,000 of whom are undergraduates.

In addition to his appointment as Chancellor in 2012, Khosla is a distinguished professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at UC San Diego. His research has resulted in three books and more than 350 journal articles and conference and book contributions.

In 2012, he was named as one of the 50 most influential Indian-Americans by SiliconIndia. Khosla currently serves on numerous San Diego regional advisory boards, including Rady Children’s Hospital and Health Center, La Jolla Playhouse, the Cecil and Ida M. Green Foundation for Earth Sciences, and the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine. He also serves on advisory boards for other non-profit and government organizations, venture capital firms, and high-tech start-up companies.

Please join Viewpoints as Khosla discusses the economic and community influence that the university has – from an increasingly diverse enrollment to research that has regional and global impact.

Khosla will speak on Sunday, Feb. 25 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Khosla to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m Time will be allowed for audience questions. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is $25 for adults and $10 for students through Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. After this time, any remaining adult tickets will be $30. Tickets may be purchased at www.villageviewpoints.com.

Viewpoints is co-presented by the Village Church and the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.