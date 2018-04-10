Steve Fisher, legendary retired SDSU basketball coach, to speak at Village Viewpoints event in RSF

Coach Steve Fisher with a SDSU basketball player. Ernie Anderson

Steve Fisher, San Diego State’s all-time winningest coach and the winningest coach in Mountain West history, will be presenting at a Village Viewpoints event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, May 6, nearly a year after his retirement.

Fisher guided the San Diego State basketball program to unparalleled heights. In 18 seasons, he took a program that regularly missed out on the conference tournament to one that became one of the elite programs on the West Coast and respected nationally in all college hoops circles. When Fisher arrived on the scene in March of 1999, he took over a basketball program that wasn't good enough to be called average. The Aztecs had suffered through 13 losing seasons in 14 years. The expectations were set, the Aztecs were expected to lose. The year before Fisher's arrival on campus, San Diego State won just four games.

Fisher made those days are a distant memory. Fresh from a stint with the Sacramento Kings and with three appearances in the Final Four and a national championship in his pocket, he rolled up his sleeves and went to work. The task looked to be daunting and yet the man with one of the highest winning percentages in NCAA tournament history had no reservations. His history with the team is legendary. He guided the Aztecs to the greatest season in school history in 2011 when they won 34 games, spent a majority of the year ranked in the top 10 and won the program's first-ever NCAA tourney games en route to the Sweet 16.

Then after two more NCAA bids, including a third-round appearance in 2013, Fisher nearly led SDSU to an even better season in 2014 with 31 wins and a Sweet 16 berth. Combined with his previous school, Fisher led his teams to three Final Four appearances, six Sweet 16 appearances (two at San Diego State), including the 1989 National Championship. He is a two-time national coach of the year (including 2011 Naismith, NABC and Adolph Rupp honors). He is also the recipient of the prestigious 2015 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.