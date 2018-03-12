Vietnam vets invited to enjoy heartfelt thanks at 'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans' celebration

One half-century after beginning to return to the United States after serving their country in a valiantly-fought, controversial conflict in a distant land, Vietnam veterans, now in their maturing years, will finally receive the honor, recognition and thanks due them at Hospice of the North Coast’s (HNC’s) “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” March 30 celebration.

Although many of these vets may not have received the warmest of welcomes upon their return decades ago, HNC is eager to make this event a very happy homecoming for them now.

The heartfelt commemoration will take place from 10 a.m.-noon at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC), 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, 92054. The event is free to Vietnam-era veterans and their families. Reservations are advisable, but not necessary. Sponsorship is available at several levels. Details and RSVPs are at www.hospicenorthcoast.org.