Nov. 23: Event briefs

RSF Golf Club Tree Lighting Ceremony

A Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at the RSF Golf Club Sunday, Nov. 26, at 4:30 p.m. for members and their guests. The RSF Golf Club is located at 5827 Via De La Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe presents Olde Fashioned Christmas

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will hold its 4th Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Friday, Dec. 1.The event begins at 5 p.m. with the ice rink ribbon-cutting ceremony. Shortly after, skate under the stars in the outdoor, synthetic ice-skating rink. Events: 5-9 p.m.: Ice skating and roasting s’mores; 5 – 7:30 p.m.: Soup challenge: taste soups and vote on your favorite; 6 p.m. – Lighting of 20-foot Christmas tree; 6:30 p.m.: Santa will arrive and be available for pictures with kids. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

The ice-skating rink will be open from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Visit theinnatrsf.com

Santa by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting in Del Mar

The annual Santa by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting event in Del Mar will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3-5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street,

Bring the whole family to see Santa in the Del Mar Village. This is a free holiday event that begins at 3 p.m., with the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. The event features free pictures with Santa, live music by the Original Dickens Carolers, holiday treats and drinks, letters to Santa workshop, and more. Go to visitdelmarvillage.com

Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch offers free holiday family events

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will celebrate the season in style, offering free weekend events sure to spark holiday cheer. The festivities begin on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. when The Village will orchestrate a spectacular tree-lighting ceremony. Live music, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus yummy hot chocolate and cookies will be served!

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Village will host a free festival which will include carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, a train ride, carolers and just about everything you can wish for at a SoCal winter celebration. The community is welcomed for fun 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus photo opportunities from 3-5 p.m.

Ice skating in Carmel Valley? Only at The Village! On Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8 from 2 p.m to 9 p.m. slide on in for a spin at the frosty ice rink. Admission is free with an unwrapped toy, which will be donated to AJ’s Kids Fund for Rady Children’s Hospital. Forget your gift? Present a receipt of purchase of $20 or more from any one of the many local shops at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Pack your blankets, get cozy, and enjoy Free Movie Saturdays at The Village Saturday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 16. Films begin at 6 p.m. each night, featuring “Polar Express” on Dec. 9 and “Elf” on Dec. 16. As a special addition, live music will be performed before the shows starting at 5 p.m.

The Village is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130. For more information visit phrvillage.com

Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event at Fletcher Cove Park on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival!

Framed by the magnificent view of the ocean, Fletcher Cove Park provides the perfect backdrop for this annual holiday event. Throughout the evening the community will be entertained by the very merry music of award-winning pianist Robert Parker. Once the switch is flipped, and the tree lights turn on, all eyes will be watching for Santa’s arrival by a fire-truck escort, scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they’ve been all year. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Del Mar Highlands celebrates with Santa on Dec. 6

Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host its Holiday Celebration with Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will feature laser light shows, falling snow, cookies, hot cocoa and photo ops with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves. In addition to the two laser light shows, there will also be entertainment from Dickens Carolers and performances from local schools. The event will also be a collection for Toys for Tots.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the center will host its traditional Congregation Beth Am Menorah Lighting. The event will include the lighting ceremony, choral performances and refreshments starting at 6 p.m. Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12925 El Camino Real.

2017 Encinitas Holiday Parade

For the 60th year, Encinitas will kick off the holiday season at the 2017 Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Lazy Acres Natural Market on Saturday, Dec. 2. Thousands of people will be on floats, on foot, in cars, and marching in bands while tens of thousands cheer them along the Parade route along Coast Highway 101. The nighttime parade theme for 2017 is “Celebrating the Arts!” Parade entries are gearing up to go all out, using decorations, performance, lights, music and art to show off what “Celebrating the Arts” means to them

Parade spectators will be able claim a good spot to watch the parade as soon as Coast Highway closes at 4 p.m. Followed by a countdown and ceremonial tree lighting, Santa himself will make a brief appearance to kick things off at 5 p.m. at the Lumberyard shops courtyard (near Starbucks). At 5:30 p.m., Parade Grand Marshall Danny Salzhandler will lead the nearly 100 parade entries down historic Highway 101. The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee named Salzhandler as Grand Marshal in recognition to his dedication to the arts community and for all the good he does in Encinitas.

Free parking is available and shuttle busses will run from 4- 8:30 p.m. from Scripps Hospital Encinitas on Santa Fe Dr. (ADA accessible bus) and from the Magdalena Ecke YMCA parking lot at 200 Saxony Rd. Visit bit.ly/2zPO5yT

San Dieguito Art Guild presents Holiday Bazaar

The San Dieguito Art Guild presents its seventh annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive (corner of Encinitas Blvd and Balour), Encinitas. Come enjoy yummy treats, raffle, silent auction, and art for sale by artists: paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more.

Admission to the Bazaar and ample parking are free. For more information, go to OffTrackGallery.com, call 760-942-3636, or contact pr@sandieguitoartguild.com.

Garden of Lights

After the sun goes down in December, the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of this fantastic 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 – 9 p.m. for a magical holiday experience. Garden of Lights also feaures great music, food, visits with Santa and more.

Garden of Lights runs Dec. 2-23 and Dec. 26-30.

Tickets for Garden of Lights are available at the Welcome Center at the SD Botanic Garden on the evening of visitation. There are no advance ticket sales available at the Garden or on the website. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024,sdbgarden.org.

Santa Claus is coming to Cardiff Dec. 3

Santa will visit Cardiff-by-the-Sea in his vintage “Camera Camper” sleigh Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the north courtyard of Cardiff Town Center for Kringle Mingle.

Hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street, and sponsored by Cal Coast Credit Union, attendees will be greeted by Santa’s elves at the free community holiday celebration that will have festive activities for children from ages 1 to 105. There will be pictures with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m., a children’s craft pavilion hosted by Lux Art Institute and live musical performances by kid favorite bands Hullabaloo, Bucket Ruckus and Bach to Rock Encinitas teachers and students.

This free event for all to attend is hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street. For more information: cardiff101.com

Santa Claus is coming to Solana Beach Library

Jolly Santa is arriving at the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., to make his favorite stop on the holiday tour! Coming with Santa is Elf Jingles who is an expert at face painting and making balloon animals. Service-dog friends are coming to watch all the fun, hoping to have a story read to them. There will be refreshments, crafty cards and ornaments to make, and a gift for each child attending. This merry time will be at the library, 157 Stevens Ave. 858-755-1404.

‘Deck Your Halls’ at Del Mar Art Center Gallery

Del Mar Art Center Gallery, located in the Del Mar Plaza, is hosting its annual holiday season celebration and fundraiser titled “Deck Your Halls”! Saturday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. The event will feature fine art, holiday items, refreshments, live music and more.

The gallery is located in the Plaza-top level on the corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street in Del Mar. Two-hour underground parking will be validated. The event officially starts at 5 p.m., but auction items will be out for viewing the day before. Visit dmacgallery.com

’90s night at Belly Up

Dec. 2 is ’90s night at the Belly Up featuring No Duh - A Tribute to No Doubt, the Fooz Fighters and Pearl Jammed. The show is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. Tickets are available online at bellyup.com, by phone at (858) 481-8140 or at the Box Office. Tickets are $16 and the show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach, 92075

SeaWeeders Garden Club of Solana Beach poinsettia sale Nov. 25

SeaWeeders Garden Club of Solana Beach hosts its 5th annual poinsettia sale Saturday, Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Solana Beach Post Office, 163 South Sierra Avenue. Traditional Red Ecke Prestige poinsettias in six-inch pots will be available at $10 each. Funds gathered support ongoing garden education and beautification projects in Solana Beach.

Robin Henkel at Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues artist Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Dec 7, from 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. Phone: (858) 755-0076

‘Scrooge! The Musical’

The Village Church Community Theater will hold performances of “Scrooge! The Musical” by Leslie Bricusse and Charles Dickens (based on A Christmas Carol), Samuel French, Inc.

Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

‘Monet in Giverny’ art lecture in Del Mar

San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter, will present an art lecture titled “Monet in Giverny” on Monday, Dec. 4.

Speaker Ariel Plotek, associate curator, San Diego Museum of Art, will highlight the 1904 work of Monet titled “Le Bassin de Nympheas” on special loan from the Denver Museum of Art. She will also discuss other works of Monet during his time in Giverny and his desire to portray the changing qualities of color and light in nature.

The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshment at 9 a.m. and lecture meeting at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436

Bach Collegium San Diego

Bach Collegium San Diego is presenting its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah. Bach Collegium San Diego’s Messiah has become one of the country’s most compelling interpretations of this beloved oratorio, emphasizing Handel’s prowess as one of the great composers of dramatic music from the 18th century. A stellar ensemble brings both the grandeur and intimacy to this seminal work.

Upcoming events include Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla; Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 320 Date St., downtown San Diego; Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Visit bachcollegiumsd.org

Toys for Tots drop-off station in Del Mar

For its 19th holiday season, Jim Coleman and his staff at Your State Farm Insurance Agency are proud to be an official drop-off station for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” campaign. Help make the holidays brighter for San Diego-area families by dropping off a new, unwrapped children’s toy at their office at 1011 Camino Del Mar, suite 116, in downtown Del Mar. The office is open to accept your holiday donations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday now through Dec. 15. For more information, call (858) 755-6794.

Israeli hip-hop group performs Dec. 4

Grab your dancing shoes and enjoy an evening of musical entertainment as the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture presents Hadag Nahash with special guest Hanan Ben-Ari. Monday, Dec. 4, The David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre will be filled with a combination of reggae, hip-hop, rock, and Middle Eastern Music, during a live performance from Hadag Nahash. The concert will take place at 8 p.m., at The David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre located at 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla.

Hadag Nahash combines funky hip-hop grooves with flavors of rock, reggae and Middle Eastern music. they have shared a stage with superstars like The Black Eyed Peas, Cypress Hill, and Matisyahu. Address: 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. JCC Box Office: 858-362-1348 or online at sdcjc.org/jc/

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus:Poulenc’s ‘Gloria’ Dec. 9-10

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus will present Poulenc’s great choral work “Gloria” and more Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.

Steven Schick conducts chorus, orchestra and soprano Susan Narucki in Francis Poulenc’s great mid-20th choral masterpiece, “Gloria.” Also on the program is Thomas Ades’s violin concerto, “Concentric Paths,” with Young Artists Winner Keir GoGwilt as soloist; a new arrangement of a 14th-century gem featuring percussion ensemble red fish blue fish, violinist Keir GoGwilt and soprano Kirsten Wiest; and the premiere of Tina Tallon’s new work for orchestra and electronics. The concert begins with Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture.” A pre-concert lecture is given by the conductor one hour before each performance. For more information or to purchase tickets call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com.

A Winter Wonderland

“ A holiday celebration that draws 400,000 people a year to Sacramento is opening in San Diego for first time. Global Winter Wonderland, boasts the largest display of traditional Chinese lanterns outside of China — along with Cirque du Soleil-level acrobatics, 35 carnival rides, holiday-themed activities, games and international food and shopping — starting Sunday, Nov. 19 at SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Display continues through Jan. 7. Tickets $22, with discounts. globalwonderland.com

‘Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate’s Christmas’

Lythgoe Family Panto will present “Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate’s Christmas” at theBalboa Theatre Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 27-31.

The production is a flying, singing and swashbuckling holiday adventure performed in the style of a British panto. Step into the Balboa Theatre and embark on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan, as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to the Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.

Local performers include Bella Pavan, Sofia Mah (Carmel Valley); Riley Washington (Del Mar); Hunter Luedde (Encinitas); and Alexandra Flower (Rancho Santa Fe).

Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego 92101. Visit bit.ly/2iwi7Of

La Jolla Playhouse again extends ‘SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical’

Due to popular demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces another week-long extension for its world premiere of “SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical,” featuring songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and others.The production will now run through Dec. 24.

For tickets and information, visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org or call (858) 550-1010.

Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season through Nov. 26

The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.

Holiday Cabaret

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra directed by Daniel Swem will perform “Holiday Cabaret” on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. The concert features festive holiday selections, including “Festive Sounds of Hanukah,” Dances from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” “The Polar Express” by Silvestri and Ballard, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano and more. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

For more information visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

