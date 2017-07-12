Torrey Pines football's fundraising golf tournament on Aug. 5

Torrey Pines High School Football will host its annual “Kick Off Party” fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The fundraiser supports more than 150 young athletes in the Falcon football program.

The nine-hole golf tournament kicks off at 2:30 p.m. followed by a happy hour, dinner and auction. The auction experiences include beach house rentals, tour of MCAS-Miramar, gourmet dinner party and much more. To purchase tickets for this fun event go to torreypinesfootball.com. To sponsor or donate items for the auction, please contact Paul Driscoll at tpfbliaison@gmail.com.