New Medical Director of Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center to speak at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club

All are invited to hear Dr. Tom Buchholz, the newly named Medical Director of the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, speak at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Buchholz will be sharing information about the exciting advancements in the field of oncology that are leading to improved outcomes for cancer patients.

Buchholz, an acclaimed physician, researcher and scholar, takes the helm after serving 20 years with MD Anderson in Houston, the top-ranked cancer center in the country. While there he held a wide range of positions, from head of radiation oncology to executive vice president and physician-in-chief. His research has been published in more than 350 peer-reviewed journals.