Tiger Woods commits to 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods, a seven-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open, has committed to play in the 2018 tournament, The Century Club of San Diego announced recently.

Woods will play for the first time in 2018 at the Jan.25-28 PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. He won the Farmers Insurance Open in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013, and earned his most recent major championship victory in a 19-hole playoff at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008.

In addition to his seven victories at the Farmers Insurance Open, the 79-time PGA TOUR winner has finished in the top 10 six other times in 15 appearances. He is the tournament’s all-time leading money winner, with $6,856,015.

“Tiger shares a rich history with Torrey Pines Golf Course, and with The Farmers Insurance Open, in particular. We are excited to have him join our field once again, alongside some of the game’s greats,” said The Century Club of San Diego CEO, Peter Ripa. “His legacy already cemented, we look forward to, together with our fans, watching as Tiger writes the latest chapter of his storied career.”

Woods returned to competitive golf at December’s Hero World Challenge after missing 10 months due to a fourth back surgery, and finished tied for ninth in the limited-field event.

“I was good with my irons, I drove it pretty good all week, and made some good putts,” Woods said after the tournament. “Overall I'm very pleased. I showed some good signs, I hit some really good shots out there and (think there’s) a bright future.

