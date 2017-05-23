Thrive in the Ranch kicks off summer activities on June 2

Thrive in the Ranch, a new non-profit organization led by local residents and business sponsors who want to support a thriving village for all generations in historic Rancho Santa Fe, is hosting its first summer event series.

On Friday, June 2, Thrive in the Ranch will host Movie under the Stars, featuring the animated film “Sing,” starting at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Throughout the summer, Thrive will also host “Pizza Picnics” on the last Wednesday of the month: June 28, July 26 and Aug. 30, starting at 4:30 p.m. on the lawn.

Thrive in the Ranch seeks to bring the community together for fun events this summer. Thrive in the Ranch seeks to bring the community together for fun events this summer.

These events are free and are open to everyone in Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding communities and are sponsored by local businesses. Food and beverage, including a cash bar, URBN Pizza Catering and ice cream will be available for purchase. Attendees should bring a blanket and wear warm clothes.

“The historic village of Rancho Santa Fe is truly a unique gem in San Diego and actually even the country for its architecture and history, and for the fact that it attracts families and individuals of all generations seeking its simple, yet sophisticated historic California ranch life-style and perfect southern California weather,” said Sarah Neal, Thrive in the Ranch co-director and Covenant resident. “The historic Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is the center of our village and is the perfect venue for all generations to gather outdoors to enjoy the beauty of our village, which is often too quiet during the summer months, while the beaches are often too crowded.”

Thrive in the Ranch aims to support vibrancy in the historic village of Rancho Santa Fe through community events, such as its summer series, that serve all generations. Thrive aims to create events for all to gather and enjoy an affordable gourmet meal while working with community organizations, businesses and residents on longer term revitalization efforts.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thriveintheranch.