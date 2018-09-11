Thrive in the Ranch to present Outdoor Movie Night Sept. 14

The poster for the film "The Greatest Showman." Courtesy

Thrive in the Ranch will end its 2018 summer series with its grand finale, an outdoor movie night, featuring the family hit "The Greatest Showman," on Friday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m., at La Flecha park, the village greens on the corner of La Flecha and Paseo Delicious.

The event will also feature Red Oven Pizza, Jojo's Creamer Ice Cream and fresh popcorn. Admission is free. Guests should bring their own beverages and blankets.

According to Sarah Neal, one of the directors of Thrive in the Ranch, "We are so pleased to have offered all generations of the community, including many new families, a fun, enjoyable gathering spot this summer in our beautiful, yet quiet town thanks to our generous sponsors and volunteers. We are hoping to secure more support for a great line-up of events starting spring of 2019."

Thrive in the Ranch is a not-for-profit organization seeking to support a historic village for all generations for the residents of Rancho Santa Fe through fun, family-friendly events.