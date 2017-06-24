Thrive in the Ranch launches its Summer Season June 28

Next Wednesday, June 28 will mark the first “Pizza Picnics at The Inn” sponsored by “Thrive in The Ranch!” From 4:30 -7:30 p.m., fun-loving folks from all generations are invited to gather on the front lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe where they can enjoy a cash bar, purchase delicious pizza, plank salmon and salad by Urban Catering and Jojo’s ice cream, and listen to music by the crowd-pleasing Austin Burns. In addition, there will be lively lawn games, ping pong, succulent plant demonstrations and much more. For residents of the Covenant, a member of the Technology Committee will be present to answer any questions and field comments about the high-speed, fiber optic internet project.

Founded by Rancho Santa Fe Covenant residents and enthusiastic community cheerleaders Janet Lawless Christ and Sarah Neal, “Thrive” is a not-for-profit collaboration of Covenant residents plus generous corporate sponsors. Their goal is to “support a Village for all generations in historic Rancho Santa Fe” by creating events where people can gather and get to know each other , all in a setting where spirits soar and smiles abound.

Thrive would not be possible without its generous corporate sponsors, including Sage Exterminators, Beach City Builders, Procopio Law, Pacific Coast Propane, Rancho Santa Fe Estate & Fine Jewelry, Plantology Nature Design, Charter Flight Group, RPM Mortgage, Rancho Santa Fe Orthodontics and Janet Lawless Christ Residential Realtors. Admission is free and open to everyone. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair as seating is limited.