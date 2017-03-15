Thrive in The Ranch’ launches March 23

“Thrive in the Ranch,” a collaboration of caring, independent Rancho Santa Fe Covenant residents and business people who are dedicated to creating a series of ongoing gatherings and special events will launch its first adventure with a Pizza Picnic and Market at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Beginning on Thursday, March 23, between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be good food and fun for all generations on the front lawns of The Inn, featuring Urbn Catering Pizza Truck, Gourmet Ice Cream, specialty food and. Produce from Daily Harvest Market, a cash bar served by The Inn and live music by Austin Burns.

RSF Covenant residents Sarah Neal and Janet Lawless Christ conceived of the independent “Thrive” collaboration and approached Jerome Strack, the General Manager of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, who enthusiastically supported the concept of enhancing community spirit and vitality.

In addition, there will be an ongoing array of engaging and festive activities and games for fun-loving folks of all ages. Seating will be limited so attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or folding chairs.