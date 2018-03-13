CCA Theater offers Special $5 tickets for students for spring theatre performances

Canyon Crest Academy recently announced the run of its spring theatre performances with a special $5 ticket deal for students.
Jekyll & Hyde, a full Broadway-musical performance about the good and evil in every person, will be held in CCA’s 430-seat proscenium theatre. Singing, dancing, acting – come see it all in this dark thriller that pits murder and chaos against love and virtue in 19th century London.
Antigone is a play about the moral choices we make to conform – or not - within society. What are the ramifications of our choices? Antigone will be performed in CCA’s 100-seat black-box theatre, an intimate setting surrounding the stage. Most 9th grade students read Antigone in English, and this play will make the words come alive. Extra credit may also be offered at the discretion of the teacher.
Adult ticket prices are $15, students $8, students with ASB card $6. Special $5 tickets are offered for the following shows: Antigone on Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m. and Jekyll & Hyde on Thursday, March 29 at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. $5 tickets may be purchased at the door with student ID or online using coupon code 5STMAT. Jekyll & Hyde tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2GB1XgM. Antigone tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2GwCF3n. A student ID is required for all $5 tickets.
Antigone shows are March 15, 24, 30 at 7 p.m.; March 17 at 2 p.m.; and March 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Jekyll & Hyde shows are March 16, 17, 23, 31 at 7 p.m.; March 24 at 2 p.m.; and March 29 at 4:30 p.m.
All shows located at Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Rd., San Diego, 92130.