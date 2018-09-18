RSF Rotary Club announces nearly 500 tickets already sold to 2018 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

With ticket sales and sponsorships surging, the elegant wine, spirits, beer and food festival set for Oct. 7, 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, is sure to be another record selling sell out. Organized and run by volunteers with the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, this 6th annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will raise money for 12 charitable causes, up from seven charities supported last year.

“We wanted to expand the event this year and the response was great – we had so many worthy applicants who wishes to partner with the RSF Rotary on this event – keeping it to just 12 was hard”, said Laura MacKinnon, chairman of the RSF Rotary Foundation.

The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe raises more than $100,000 each year to benefit charity. More than 50 premiere wineries, spirit providers, breweries and restaurants bring their top products for tasting by hundreds of guests. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has served as the generous venue sponsor for the last five years.

The title sponsor, for the second year in a row, is Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. Other major sponsors include At Home Nursing Care, PrimeLending, One West Bank, Law Offices of Burkhardt & Larson, Anonymous Friend of Lauren Reynolds, Kordus Farms, PM Design, DPI Printing, Dempsey Construction, Bright Event Rentals, The Inn of Rancho Santa Fe, RK Hostel San Diego, Oakwood Escrow, Ranch & Coast Magazine, dpidirect, Morrison/Foerster, The Taylor Family (Mike & Nicky), Comfort Cub, Deb Sims, Polo Plaza Del Mar, Stonewall Kitchen, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage/Karla Patino, Comfort Cub, Symbio Financial & Clune Insurance.

“The beneficiaries of this year’s Taste of RSF are comprised of a group of worthy non-profits - each with unique objectives but all passionate about making a difference! The selected charities this year include those serving youth at-risk, victims of human trafficking, abandoned animals as well as victims of cancer. Our RSF Rotary Club is proud to support the efforts of all these charities to make the future brighter for so many,” said Susie Callahan, a past Rotary president who is part of the beneficiary committee. Beneficiaries get a portion of the proceeds of the event in direct relation to how hard they work to promote it, their own ticket sales and sponsorship solicitation.

“It seems fair to reward those groups who go above and beyond, that’s why we invite the groups who do the best job of promoting the Taste back to join us the following year,” said Callahan.

Returning beneficiaries this year include: JC Cooley Foundation, ConnectMed International, Cancer Angels of San Diego, Future Legends, Hands on San Diego/Kids Corp, and RSF Rotary Foundation. New Beneficiary Partners include: Just In Time Foster Youth, Starlings Volleyball Club, The Comfort Cub, Project Concern, Center for Community Solutions and Rescue Express.

There will be an auction, including highly sought after jewelry designs by Jewels for a Cause, a dinner with the Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters, wine and gift cards to local restaurants. Buy your tickets now online at www.tasteofrsf.org. The price is $125 and of that, $100 is tax deductible as a charity donation through the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation, a 501©3 #33-0066601.