Tickets now on sale for 6th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

Tickets for the popular 6th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe Charity Wine, Spirits, Beer and Food Festival are on sale now. The evening soiree takes place Sunday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

More than 100 tickets were sold within the first few hours of the ticket launch, marking what should be an even better event than last year. More than 30 premiere beverage and food providers from Rancho Santa Fe to Fallbrook to Napa bring samples of their best varietals, spirits and specialties for guests to taste.

Organized by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club with Title Sponsor Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, this celebration raises more than $100,000 annually to benefit local charities. The Rotary Club thanks Pacific Sotheby’s for its generosity as the title sponsor for the second year in a row.

Owned locally, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty supports over 900 elite real estate professionals in 30 offices throughout San Diego, Orange County and the Coachella Valley, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby’s International Realty franchises in the brand’s global network.

One West Bank, with a branch in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe, signed on as a reserve sponsor this week. Other returning sponsors include Prime Lending, PM Designs, At Home Nursing Care, DPI Printing and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe which has generously donated its venue for the last five years.

New this year, an anonymous donor gave $5,000 in honor of the volunteer work performed by the Rotarians. More sponsorship opportunities are available, with great marketing exposure plus a chance to support the community. Organizers welcome sponsorships made in honor of community members or in recognition of achievements.

“One of the best sponsorships we have still remaining is a chance to put your company logo on 500 quality crystal wine glasses that guests use at the event and then take home,” said Luis Carranza.

Carranza, of Prime Lending, is serving as the 2018 event chair. Incoming Rotary President Michael Taylor is also taking an active role.

“Every year we sell out this event, and it’s a great way for the community to enjoy an afternoon on the grounds of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, sample wonderful wines and tasty bites from local restaurants, and feel good about helping others in need,” said Carranza.

For those who favor craft beer, this year the Rotary Club reached out to San Diego’s microbreweries to honor the booming market and the 130 local breweries that are spearheading the growth.

“Jacked Up Brewing signed on to join us right away, and with a name like that, who wouldn’t want to taste the product,” said Lauren Reynolds, co-chair from last year who helped to coordinate wineries.

Vendors receive recognition on social media, google or yelp and are highlighted in the admission booklets and on the website.

Tickets are available now online at www.tasteofrsf.org at a cost of $125, of which $100 is deductible as a charitable donation. The first 500 people to check in get a commemorative crystal stemware.

Last year 566 admission tickets were sold. Thanks to an expansion, the RSF Rotary Club expects to sell closer to 700 tickets this year. All of the net proceeds are set aside for charitable causes, split among the partner beneficiaries according to the effort they put into organizing and promoting the event. Watch for the public announcement of those beneficiaries soon.

The premiere beverage participants so far include: 2Plank Vineyards, Holiday Wine Cellar , Fallbrook Winery, Caffe Positano, Pegasus Estate Winery, PRP Wine International, Quigley Fine Wines, Pochteca - Global Spirits Imports, Williams & Heim, St Petersburg Vodka, Trinitas Cellars, Falkner Winery, Jacked Up Brewery, Trust Me Vodka, SomMailier, Forgotten Barrel, Altipiano Vineyard, Domaine Artefact Winery, Navarro Vineyards, Castelli Family Vineyards, and Gagnon Cellars.

Exclusive Food vendors are: Alfonso’s of La Jolla & Solana Beach, The Chef from Casa Aldea, Ignite Bistro, Il Divino Olive Oil, Morada at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, Chef Damasco Lee, The Flavor Chef, 067 Eatery and Lobster West.

The Rotary Club is still inviting accepting vendors, sponsors and auction donors. Visit www.tasteofrsf.org for more information and to download forms.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe generously offers a special room rate of $199 plus resort fees that night. Call The Inn at (858) 756-1131 to book.