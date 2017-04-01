March 30: Event briefs

6th Annual Healthy Living Festival

San Diego’s largest health and fitness expo, the Healthy Living Festival, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 8 – 9. This event draws over 10,000 people and incorporates everything imaginable to help promote and educate health and wellness including cooking demonstrations, free yoga and qigong classes, lectures, workshops, free medical screenings over 200 exhibitors, healthy food and beverages, and more.

For more information, visit www.healthylivingfestival.com

La Jolla Music society presents Black Grace

La Jolla Music Society’s 2016-17 Season Dance Series closes with Black Grace at Spreckels Theatre on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. New Zealand’s foremost contemporary dance company Black Grace brings a striking performance of five short works choreographed by founding artistic director Neil Ieremia. Black Grace’s company of 10 dancers open the program with Minoi which incorporates a traditional Samoan dance style known as Fa’ataupati (or “slap dance”) and live singing and vocalizations based on an old Samoan nursery rhyme, followed by Pati Pati, a ritualistic dance that drawn on elements of traditional Pacific dance. Visit LJMS.org

Webb Wilder to perform at Brick15 Del Mar

Webb Wilder truly lives a life of a traveling troubadour on his never ending “Economy With Dignity Tour.” A 2011 inductee into the Mississippi Musicians Hall Of Fame, Wilder will do a California run with a series of acoustic shows, including one on Thursday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. at Brick15, Del Mar.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi native first hit nationally 30 years ago with the now iconic classic, It Came from Nashville, and ever since has defied categorization. As 20th Century Guitar Magazine noted, Wilder is “a master at scrambling the sounds, songs and threads of country, blues, British rock, rockabilly, and the freedom and emotion of soul music.” Wilder has always described his sound as simply “a roots band for rock fans and a rock band for roots fans.”

For more information, visit webbwilder.com. Brick15 is located at 915 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. Visit brick15.com/event/webb-wilder/

Village on Cedros to host ‘Welcome to Spring Event’ April 2

The Village on Cedros is holding a “Welcome to Spring Event” Sunday, April 2, from noon-3 p.m.

Address: 346 and 348 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. Participating shops include Sea Breeze Mercantile, Lockwood Table, Chic Weed, Temecula Olive Oil, and two new shops coming soon to the Village on Cedros: Kites by Carla Custom Clothing and Gratitude Home Furnishings & Design. The event will also feature music and handmade jewelry.

TPHS Music department to present Chamber Concert April 4

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will present a Chamber Concert Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theatre. The event will feature solo instrumentalists and vocalists, chamber ensembles and jazz combos. $10 suggested donation per family at the door.

North Coast Rep to present 'Travels with My Aunt'

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues Season 35 with “Travels with My Aunt,” a 2015 New York Times Critic’s Pick that was hailed as “a triumph of theatrical style.” Giles Havergal adapted the Graham Greene novel about eccentric Aunt Augusta who swoops in and shakes up the life of her staid bourgeois nephew. The result is a life-changing, offbeat odyssey created by four astonishingly versatile actors who tackle more than 20 roles. David Ellenstein directs James Saba, David McBean, Richard Baird and Benjamin Cole.

“Travels with My Aunt” previews begin Wednesday, April 12. Opening Night on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m., includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m., through May 7.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals

Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals will be held March 31-April 2 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A giant automotive festival delivering a full weekend of Cali-style hot roddin’. Over 2,500 of the finest hot rods, customs, muscle cars, tricked out trucks and classics in the country as they compete to win the coveted Goodguys 2017 Street Rod D’ Elegance Award. Hundreds of vendor exhibits, the “Nitro Thunderfest” vintage dragster exhibition, the Goodguys Autocross timed racing competition, a Swap Meet & Auto Trader Classics cars 4 Sale Corral, live music and free Kids Zone and more. Visit good-guys.com.

Master Composting Course

Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request.

For more information and to register, visit solanacenter.org/events.

Taste of Leucadia

The fifth annual Taste of Leucadia will take place April 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For the event, 23 of Leucadia’s restaurants will serve samples to ticket holders, and seven “Sip Stop” locations will be open after hours for attendees to drink libations from local breweries and wineries. at City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan, to Leucadia. It will run throughout the night to bring guests back to City Hall. The last pick-up will be from HapiFish at 8:55 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit leucadia101.com.

At the Athenaeum