Summer Reading Program kicks off at RSF Library

The Rancho Santa Fe Library held a party on the patio June 1 to jumpstart the 2017 Summer Reading Program. Kids could sign up for the program and receive a free ice pop, enjoy live music from Hullabaloo and face painting from Spirit the Clown.

Each young reader that signs up receives a summer reading packet which includes a reader’s log, coupons, as well as a passport to encourage readers to visit all village merchants for a prize.

Hannah shows off some love.

In addition to keeping kids busy reading, the library will host a full schedule of activities this summer. Mondays will be Movie Mondays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays will be preschool storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays will be Construction Corners. As this year’s county-wide summer reading program theme is “Reading by Design,” the Construction Corners will encourage kids’ creativity with all-day activities such as Lincoln Logs, Legos, marble slides and egg drops. There will also be a 3D printer on site and crafts on Saturdays.

Wednesdays will offer activities such as Baby Yoga with Seed and Song on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. and a Baby Obstacle Course on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. A Pokemon Party will be held on June 21 at 2 p.m. and Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash will be held on July 12 at 10:30 a.m.

The Summer Reading Program will conclude with a celebratory Ice Cream Social on July 28 at 2 p.m.

For a full calendar of activities, visit rsflibraryguild.org.