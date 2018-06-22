RSF Senior Center offers a variety of events, activities — including July 4th Luncheon

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

July 4th Luncheon – Celebrate 4th of July with a delicious catered luncheon and entertainment by Caprice Strings. Enjoy reserved seating in the park for the community parade and complimentary valet parking. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Advance registration is required by Monday, July 2. The price is $10 per person in advance and $20 day of event. Please call (858) 756-3041 to make a reservation.

Books, Blockbusters, and the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a lively review and discussion of award-winning influential movies and books. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Next class meets on Friday, July 6, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

How to Prevent Another Fall – During this presentation, you will learn why our balance changes in different environments. Whether it is at home or a walk on the beach, your balance is constantly being challenged. On Thursday, July 12, at 2 p.m., Nicholas Raulina, DPT with Level 4 Physical Therapy, will offer valuable information to help prevent falls. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

All About Eyes: Living with Vision Loss – Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Cataracts, and Diabetic Retinopathy are some of the leading causes of senior-related vision loss affecting approximately 6.5 million individuals over the age of 65. On Wednesday, July 18, at 2 p.m., the Braille Institute of America invites you to take an educational journey into the world of age related eye conditions and learn practical solutions to enhance daily living. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Older, Wiser, Better - Older, Wiser, Better – Jon Schwartz, M.S., leads monthly, interactive, and lively discussions on society, current events, philanthropy, science, and entertainment, and how these topics relate to our aging selves! Jon holds a master’s degree in gerontology from USC and is the Director of Community Relations at Seacrest Village Retirement Community. Discussions will be held on Thursday, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor Lizzy Weiss Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 7/9, 7/23, 9/10, 9/24, 10/8, 10/29, 11/12, 11/26, 12/10, and 12/17.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 7/2, 7/16, 9/17, 10/1, 10/15, 10/22, 11/5, 11/19, and 12/3.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Call (858) 756-3041 for current class schedule.

Chair Yoga – Attend this class and learn practical exercises to improve well-being and reduce stress. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga performed seated or standing using a chair. It has been shown to improve strength and flexibility. Instructor, Laura Humphrey, RN, will lead this class Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. There is a $10 fee paid to the instructor. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Still Life Painting – Create original artwork from life using your favorite medium. Dawn Harrison, fine artist, will inspire your personal expression while demonstrating and teaching you modern and old master still life painting techniques. All skill levels are welcome. The class meets weekly on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are responsible for furnishing their own supplies. There is a $20 fee paid to the instructor. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Acting Class with Monty Silverstone – Instructor Monty Silverstone teaches students about monologues, scene study, and cold reading from scripts. Monty is an accomplished actor and father of Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone. Please call (858) 759-7881 for more information.

— Terrie Litwin is the executive director of the RSF Senior Center