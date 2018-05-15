May 17: RSF Senior Center offers a variety of upcoming events, classes

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

Older, Wiser, Better – Jon Schwartz, M.S., leads monthly, interactive, and lively discussions on society, current events, philanthropy, science, and entertainment and how these topics relate to our aging selves! Jon holds a master’s degree in gerontology from USC and is the Director of Community Relations at Seacrest Village. The first discussion will be held on Thursday, May 24, at 2 p.m. and will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month thereafter. Please call to register (858) 756-3041.

Medicine, Psychology, and the Journey into Mindfulness – On Wednesday, May 30, at 2 p.m., join Danielle Weiss, MD, and Lizzy Weiss, certified meditation instructor, as they discuss the implications mindfulness practices have in the world of medicine and psychology. Learn mindfulness techniques and some of the scientific evidence for these ancient practices. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

The Latest in Alzheimer’s Research – As the impact of Alzheimer’s disease increases, efforts to find effective methods for prevention, treatment, and cure are gaining momentum. On Wednesday, June 6, at 2 p.m., Amy Abrams, MSW, with Alzheimer’s San Diego, will provide the latest updates and information about clinical trials. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Lunch and Tour – The Meridian at Lake San Marcos is an upscale retirement community located in San Marcos, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. On Friday, June 8, the Meridian will provide transportation from the Senior Center to tour the community and enjoy lunch. The pickup time is 11 a.m. and the return time is 2:30 p.m. If you would like to be included, please call (858) 756-3041 to reserve your space.

Adult Vaccination Presentation – On Wednesday, June 13 , at 2 p.m., Linda Woods, patient care services coordinator and Immunization educator for Albertson’s/Vons area pharmacies, will discuss the latest recommendations for adult vaccinations. Learn more about shingles, pneumonia, and whooping cough vaccines including the new Shingrix shingles vaccination. Linda will return to the Senior Center to administer vaccinations on Friday, June 22, from 2 – 4 p.m. Please call (858) 756-3041 to reserve your space.

Top 10 Financial Scams Targeting Seniors – Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in targeting seniors. On Wednesday, June 20, at 2 p.m., Mark Walters, vice president/branch manager with OneWest Bank will discuss the top 10 financial scams aimed at seniors and offer tips to help attendees avoid being victimized. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register for this timely program.

Books, Blockbusters, and the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a lively review and discussion of award winning influential movies and books. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Next class meets on July 6, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor, Lizzy Weiss, Monday mornings from 10 a.m.to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 5/21, 6/4, 6/25, 7/9, and 7/23.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company® hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 6/11, 6/18, 7/2, and 7/16.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Class meets each Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Call (858) 756-3041 for current class schedule.

Chair Yoga – Attend this class and learn practical exercises to improve well-being and reduce stress. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga performed seated or standing using a chair. It has been shown to improve strength and flexibility. Instructor, Laura Humphrey, RN, will lead this class Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. There is a $10 fee paid to the instructor. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Still Life Painting – Create original artwork from life using your favorite medium. Dawn Harrison, fine artist, will inspire your personal expression while demonstrating and teaching you modern and old master still life painting techniques. All skill levels are welcome. The class meets weekly on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are responsible for furnishing their own supplies. There is a $20 fee paid to the instructor. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Acting Class with Monty Silverstone – Six-week consecutive sessions begin Saturday, May 26 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Instructor Monty Silverstone teaches students about monologues, scene study, and cold reading from scripts. Monty is an accomplished actor and father of Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone. Please call (858) 759-7881 for more information.

--Terrie Litwin is the executive director of the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center