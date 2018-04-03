April 5: RSF Senior Center offers a variety of classes, activities and more

Terrie Litwin Courtesy

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

Healthy Aging Conference - Plan to attend the RSF Senior Center’s Annual Healthy Aging Conference at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Friday, April 27. The day features engaging, inspirational speakers, an opportunity to explore senior resources, a delicious lunch, and prize drawings. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and conference concludes at 3:45 p.m. The registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. Advance registration is required by April 18. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Caregiver Skills Clinic – Are you a family caregiver? If so, plan to attend this presentation to learn practical skills and techniques for helping with tasks such as bathing, grooming, eating, preventing falls, managing medications, activity planning, and more. The class date is Wednesday, April 18 at 2 p.m., and will be presented by Amy Abrams of Alzheimer’s San Diego. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Living Will: The Legacy of William Shakespeare - William Shakespeare's exited the earthly stage more than 400 years ago, but on Friday, April 20, at 2 p.m., Union-Tribune language columnist Richard Lederer will demonstrate that the Bard is alive and well and living robustly in San Diego.

Joining Dr. Lederer will be actor and director John Tessmer, who will perform excerpts from Shakespeare's plays. Seating is limited. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Books, Blockbusters, and the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a lively review and discussion of influential movies and books from 1948, 1959, 1963, and 1968. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. The class meets monthly on Friday, May 4, June 1, and July 6, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hypertension: What You Need to Know – Hypertension is a significant and often asymptomatic chronic disease. On Wednesday, May 9, at 2 p.m., Ryan Go, PharmD with Southern California Rite Aid, will provide important information on this very prevalent condition. He will describe what hypertension is, how is it measured, the effects on health, and methods for lowering it. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Brain Hearing: The Effects of Untreated Hearing Loss on Cognition – Did you know that treating hearing loss can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline? Attend this lecture to understand why we lose our hearing, the different types of hearing loss, how hearing loss affects cognition, and the latest in hearing aid technology.

Trinity Azevedo Blitt, Au.D with Rancho Santa Fe Audiology, will present this valuable information on Wednesday, May 16, at 2 p.m. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor, Lizzy Weiss, Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice. Please note – there will be no class on 3/26 and 4/2.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company® hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 4/9, 4/30, 5/14, 6/11, 6/25, 7/9, and 7/23.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 4/23, 5/7, 5/21, 6/4, and 6/18.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Class meets each Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Call for current class schedule.

Chair Yoga – Attend this class and learn practical exercises to improve well-being and reduce stress. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga performed seated or standing using a chair. It has been shown to improve strength and flexibility. Instructor, Laura Humphrey, RN, will lead this class Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.There is a $10 fee paid to the instructor. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register. (There is no class on Thursday, April 26).

Still Life Painting – Create original artwork from life using your favorite medium. Dawn Harrison, fine artist, will inspire your personal expression while demonstrating and teaching you modern and old master still life painting techniques. All skill levels are welcome. The class meets weekly on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are responsible for furnishing their own supplies. There is a $20 fee paid to the instructor. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register. (There is no class on Friday, April 27).