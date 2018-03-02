March 8: RSF Senior Center events

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

Save the Date! – Mark your calendars and plan to attend the RSF Senior Center’s Annual Healthy Aging Conference at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Friday, April 27. The day features engaging, inspirational speakers, an opportunity to explore senior resources, a delicious lunch, and prize drawings. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and conference concludes at 3:45 p.m. The registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. Advance registration is required by April 18. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Comedy: Just for Laughs? – Using classic stage comedies, instructor, Don Castro, PhD, will help you better understand comedy and its place in the storied world. In this weekly class you will learn about Tragedy and Comedy, Satire and Comedy, Comedy in Film and Theater, Gender and Comedy, and Dark Comedy. Don has taught at various colleges and universities, including the University of Notre Dame. Class dates are March 13, March 20 and March 27, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Please call the Senior Center at (858) 756-3041 to register.

“Sometimer’s” or Alzheimer’s – Have you ever wondered if your momentary lapse of memory is “normal” or if it is something more serious? This presentation by Joan Tincher, RN/NP, and Natasha Perez, Executive Director with ActivCare, will give you a better understanding of the process of normal aging and when signs of forgetfulness may need further review by your physician. The presentation date is Wednesday, March 14, at 2 p.m. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Fall Prevention – Falls are one of the biggest risks we face as we age. On Wednesday, March 21, at 2 p.m., Deniz Armagan, DPT, will discuss ways to prevent falls. The presentation will highlight what you need to know about how balance works, basic anatomy and physiology, and what the practical implications are for avoiding falls. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Books, Blockbusters, and the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a lively review and discussion of influential movies and books from 1948, 1959, 1963, and 1968. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. The class meets monthly on the first Friday of each month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The class dates are 4/6, and 5/4.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor, Lizzy Weiss, Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company® hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 3/12, 3/26, 4/19, & 4/30.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 4/23, 5/7, 5/21, 6/4, and 6/18.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Class meets each Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga – Attend this class and learn practical exercises to improve well-being and reduce stress. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga performed seated or standing using a chair. It has been shown to improve strength and flexibility. Instructor, Laura Humphrey, RN, will lead this class Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.. There is a $10 fee paid to the instructor. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Still Life Painting – Create original artwork from life using your favorite medium. Dawn Harrison, fine artist, will inspire your personal expression while demonstrating and teaching you modern and old master still life painting techniques. All skill levels are welcome. The class meets weekly on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are responsible for furnishing their own supplies. There is a $20 fee paid to the instructor.

Acting Class with Monty Silverstone – Instructor Monty Silverstone teaches students about monologues, scene study, and cold reading from scripts. Monty is an accomplished actor and father of Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone. Please call (858) 759-7881 for more information.

--Terrie Litwin is the executive director of the RSF Senior Center