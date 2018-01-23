Jan. 25: Upcoming events, activities at RSF Senior Center

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

Books, Blockbusters, and the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a lively review and discussion of influential movies and books from 1948, 1959, 1963, and 1968. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. The class meets monthly on the first Friday of each month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The class dates are 2/2, 3/2, 4/6, and 5/4.

Home Care, Day Care, and Memory Care: What You Need to Know – Is it time for more help at home? Want to know about the supports and resources that are available in your community? Join Amy Abrams of Alzheimer’s San Diego, on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., to learn about available care options, what they cost, and how to access them. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.Do You Own Your Stuff or Does Your Stuff Own You? – Did you know that 1 out of every 10 Americans rent offsite storage while 25 percent of people with two-car garages don’t have room to park cars inside of them and that most people wear only 20 percent of the clothing they own? On Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m., Jami Shapiro, owner of Silver Linings Transitions, will teach you how to begin the process of reducing clutter. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Unconventional Independence & Balance - Join us at the Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., for a unique look at aging through the lens of an Occupational Therapist. Learn how to modify, make-do, and maximize your abilities using clever tips and tools. Jesse Madera, OT, is an Occupational Therapist with 10 years of experience working with seniors to improve function and independence and promote healthy aging! Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

2018 Memory Planning Workshop – On Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m., Lisa Randal, MS, a health educator with 15 years of experience in preventative healthcare and aging, will help you discover methods to tackle your common memory challenges. Using practical memory retention strategies, you will learn about key aspects of daily planning to enhance memory and improve quality of life. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor, Lizzy Weiss, Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 2/5, 2/19, and 4/23.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company® hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 2/12, 2/26, and 3/12.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Class meets each Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga – Attend this class and learn practical exercises to improve well-being and reduce stress. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga performed seated or standing using a chair. It has been shown to improve strength and flexibility. Instructor, Laura Humphrey, RN, will lead this class Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. There is a $10 fee paid to the instructor. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call (858) 756-3041 to reserve your space.

Still Life Painting – Create original artwork from life using your favorite medium. Dawn Harrison, fine artist, will inspire your personal expression while demonstrating and teaching you modern and old master still life painting techniques. All skill levels are welcome. The class meets weekly on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students are responsible for furnishing their own supplies. There is a $20 fee paid to the instructor. Please call (858) 756-3041 to register.

Acting Class with Monty Silverstone – Instructor Monty Silverstone teaches students about monologues, scene study, and cold reading from scripts. Monty is an accomplished actor and father of Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone. Please call (858) 759-7881 for more information.

--Terrie Litwin is the executive director of the RSF Senior Center.