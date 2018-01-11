News Events

Speaker to discuss taxation in California at next Del Mar Seacoast Republican Women Federated event

Del Mar Seacoast Republican Women Federated will present Susan Shelley at its Luncheon Meeting on Jan. 24.

Shelly is Vice President of Communications for Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. She's also a newspaper columnist and a member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group, 11 daily newspapers, including the Orange County Register. She will discuss issues concerning taxation in California.

Social time: 11:30 a.m., Lunch and speaker: 12 p.m. The event will be held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach.

$25 check payable to Lomas Santa Fe Country Club at the sign-in desk.

Reservation required by 24 hours prior to event: 760-753-8247.

