Del Mar Seacoast Republican Women Federated to host 'Politics and Wine' event

Del Mar Seacoast Republican Women Federated will host "Politics and Wine" the evening of Jan. 18 at the Del Mar Country Club. Two speakers will be featured: Robert Curry and Brandon Jones.

Curry is the author of Common Sense Nation. He also serves on the Board of Distinguished Advisors for the Ronald Reagan Center for Freedom and Understanding. He will speak on the importance of understanding the political ideas of our founding fathers.

Jones, a fourth -year student at San Diego State University, is vice president of College Republicans. He will speak about the work College Republicans have done at SDSU and throughout California, as well as describing instances of political bias from college professors. He has appeared on FOX & Friends on two separate occasions. Jones is an intern in San Diego City Councilman Scott Sherman’s office.

Timing for the event: 6 – 6:15 p.m., wine and hors d’oeuvres served. 6:15 – 8 p.m., program, time for audience questions will be included. Del Mar Country Club is located at 6001 Club House Drive, Rancho Santa Fe. Reservation required, names submitted to the gate at the Del Mar County Club.

Contact: Terry Minasian at 858-481-8904; tminasian@sbcglobal.net. Donation: $25.