Scripps Distinguished Achievement Awards to be held April 26

The 13th annual Distinguished Achievement Awards, presented by the Circle of Life 100, will take place Thursday, April 26, at the Del Mar Country Club, 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. The event, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will include hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

Distinguished honorees will be philanthropist Warner Lusardi, the founder of Lusardi Construction and a Rancho Santa Fe resident, and Scott Eisman, M.D., former chief of staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

The Circle of Life 100 is an organization that raises awareness and financial support for Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, and honors members of the community who demonstrate outstanding leadership and philanthropic spirit with its prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award.

Tickets are $125 per person, and proceeds will benefit Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.scripps.org/DAA.