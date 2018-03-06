TPHS Scholarships Fund application deadline is midnight March 11

TPHS Scholarship Fund celebrates over 30 years of giving through its mission to recognize Torrey Pines High School seniors for their achievements and future promise.

On March 11 at midnight, the month-long application portal will close. All prospective TPHS students who have completed the application will be considered for the scholarships available. The online application found at www.tphssf.org, includes an essay, teacher recommendations and a description of extracurricular activities. A minimum 2.5 GPA is required of all applicants. Applicants are judged anonymously on the basis of an essay and a statement of their extracurricular activities. Then finalists are chosen and invited to an interview.The scholarships recognize a student's involvement in a diversity of activities and interests including employment. Scholarships are one-time grants generally ranging from $500 to $1,000, made payable to the student after graduation. The money may be used to offset any post-secondary education costs: tuition, books,laptop computer, etc.

There are scholarships earmarked for students with financial need or other donor-specified criteria and many are memorial scholarships.

Scholarship funds are raised from the proceeds from the sale of the Torrey Pines High School directory, graduation yard signs, financial seminars and other fundraising by the volunteer committee. One-hundred percent of donations from local businesses, foundations, government agencies, civic organizations, and individuals are distributed as scholarships, including memorials.

Individuals and companies may make a fully tax-deductible donation of any amount or may designate a specific corporate or named scholarship of $500 or more.

For more information and to donate, please click www.tphssf.org or contact Leah at leahjaxun@aol.com.TPHSSF is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization – tax id number will be provided to all donors.