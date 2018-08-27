‘Soiree with Sasha Boldachev’ benefit for San Diego Harp Society to be held in RSF

Sasha Boldachev Courtesy

The San Diego Chapter of the American Harp Society and hosts Steve and Terri Dickson will be presenting international harpist Sasha Boldachev in an exclusive solo concert as part of an elegant fundraising afternoon of music on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe.

Official Artist of Salvi Harps (Italy), soloist at the Bolshoi Theatre (Russia), instructor, and international harp expert, Boldachev will be presenting the harp and the music played on the instrument in a new, modern way. Arranging his own music from Bach to Stravinsky and Adele to Red Hot Chili Peppers, Boldachev’s recital program will include classical and pop/rock selections.

The concert will be preceded by a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, wine, and music presented by student members of the San Diego Harp Society. All ticket proceeds benefit the San Diego Harp Society Concert and Scholarship Fund. The San Diego Harp Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Tickets can be purchased at sandiegoharpsociety.ticketleap.com/soireewithsasha/