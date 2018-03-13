SANDAG seeks public members for Audit Committee

The San Diego Association of Governments is seeking three public members and potential alternates to help make a difference in the San Diego region by serving on its newly formed Audit Committee. Members are being solicited after an initial request for applications in January yielded few responses. The application period has been extended from March 9 through April 20.

The three public members will serve with two SANDAG board members for a two-year term, beginning in approximately June 2018. All committee members will be appointed by the SANDAG Board of Directors.

The SANDAG Audit Committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the Board of Directors regarding the hiring of the SANDAG independent performance auditor, the oversight of that auditor, the SANDAG annual audit plan, the firm to perform the SANDAG annual financial statement audits, and internal control guidelines for the agency. The Audit Committee also will monitor the implementation of any corrective actions arising from the audits.

Public member applicants must possess independence, experience, and technical expertise including, but not limited to, knowledge of accounting, auditing, and financial reporting. Applicants also must meet minimum professional standards, which include ten years of experience as a certified public accountant, a certified internal auditor, or 10 years of other professional accounting, auditing, financial, or legal experience in audit management.

Public member applicants will be considered by a screening committee composed of one SANDAG Board member, a chief financial officer or finance director from a SANDAG member agency, and at least one outside financial expert.

The Audit Committee will meet on an as-yet-to-be determined basis. The first meeting is anticipated to occur in June 2018.

For more information, including application materials, visit sandag.org/AuditCommittee