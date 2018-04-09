Rancho Santa Fe Rotarians At Work Day 'Beach Clean Up' to be held April 21

Rotarians at Work Day is the one day where the entire district of Rotary members come together to participate in doing good for the community. Rotarians At Work Day happens the last Saturday in April each year.

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary is taking it a step further and doing a Rancho Santa Fe Rotarians At Work Day on April 21 by taking its Rotary members down to Powerhouse Park in Del Mar to participate in a Beach Clean Up from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Rich German of Project O and author of Blue Laguna will be a guest speaker at the event.

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary believes in service above self when it comes to all aspects of life, including the environment, and the Rotary Club welcomes all community members to attend this event and help keep local beaches bright and beautiful.

Call Carrie D. Woodland at (858) 342- 7804 for more details. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, 92014.