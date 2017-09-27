Tennis legend Rod Laver to speak in Rancho Santa Fe at Oct. 5 event

A tennis icon will share his insight on the sport and talk about his achievements in Rancho Santa Fe Thursday, Oct. 5.

Rod Laver will lead a discussion about his career and new autobiography Oct. 5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club, 5829 Via de la Cumbre.

The event will include a book talk and signing with Laver, as well as appetizers and drinks.

Matt Previdi, director of events for the RSF Tennis Club, considers this a monumental event for the community.

“Rod Laver has done a couple of things in his career that has set him apart from the rest, the biggest of which being that he won the Calendar Year Grand Slam twice,” Previdi said. “That means he won all four of the majors in the same year.”

Laver, who represented Australia, was the No. 1 ranked professional from 1964 to 1970, according to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Because of Laver’s age of 79, Previdi considers the event a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He compared Laver to the Roger Federer of yesteryear, referring to one of today’s top tennis players.

“Rod Laver has always been a class act,” Previdi said. “He’s won everything under the sun and, throughout it all, he has this humble and noble attitude toward his career. He’s been a great representative of our sport.”

Previdi said the event will give fans a chance to get to know the legend behind so many accomplishments in tennis.

Tickets cost $65 and must be purchased in advance at rsflibraryguild.org. Proceeds benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Library Guild, which partnered with the RSF Tennis Club and Warwick’s for the event more than a year ago, said Susan Appleby, executive director of the library guild.