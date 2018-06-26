Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor honored at Memorial Day celebration

Veteran Ray Chavez, who at 106 is the nation’s oldest Pearl Harbor survivor, was one of the honored guests at the 150th Annual National Memorial Day Celebration in Washington, DC, held from May 26 to May 28.
Chavez served in the United States Navy from 1937- 1945 and was Seaman 1st Class on the Minesweeper USS on Dec. 7, 1941. Chavez (bottom right) is pictured in the photo above with President Donald Trump and (standing, back row) Spirit of Liberty Foundation founder Richard Rovsek and his wife, Jeri.
While in Washington, Chavez also visited the Pentagon where he met with Defense Secretary James Mattis, rang America’s Freedom Bell and “commanded” the Spirit of Liberty Foundation’s Float in the Memorial Day Parade.
On the way to Washington, Chavez stopped in Wichita, Kansas for a ceremony honoring him and the Spirit of Liberty Foundation. The ceremony was attended by WWII veterans, Boys and Girls Scouts, Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, Rep. Ron Estes, and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.
The San Diego-based Spirit of Liberty Foundation made Chavez’s visit to Washington possible.
For more on the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org