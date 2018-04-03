Paws for Purple Hearts announces Grand Opening of new San Diego facility

Selah Marting and Kristen LaTorre, program instructors, with Paws for Purple Hearts San Diego, and Valiant and Ray, two Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy dogs. Courtesy

Paws for Purple Hearts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of America’s warriors facing mobility challenges and trauma-related conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) by providing the highest quality service dogs and canine-assisted therapeutic programs, has announced the grand opening of its new San Diego facility. The organization currently conducts Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy in partnership with the VA San Diego Healthcare System at La Jolla, the VA Long Beach Healthcare System and the U.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Battalion - West at Camp Pendleton.

“Our new facility will allow us to increase the number of warriors served by providing flexible session location options to partners,” said Bonnie Bergin, co-founder of Paws for Purple Hearts and world-renowned canine researcher and inventor of the service dog concept.

The new facility, located at 5550 Oberlin Dr. in San Diego, will officially open in a ceremony from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12 with a ribbon-cutting, proclamations by the Mayor’s office, City Council, County Board of Supervisors, Service Dog demonstrations and facility tours.