Pups in the Park event in RSF to benefit So Cal Bulldog Rescue

Holli”day…Anyday! is inviting all furry friends to its exclusive debut event “Pups in the Park” on Saturday, Sept. 29. Proceeds from this family dog-friendly afternoon soiree will go to benefit Southern California Bulldog Rescue’s (SCBR) expansion into San Diego. Pups and their pet parents will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at a private Rancho Santa Fe 3-acre estate.

While there will be tail-wagging fun for the pups, pet parents will enjoy a roster of activities, including Helia Brewing tastings, mouthwatering Mexican fare by Pochos Tacos, signature “Holli”day…Anyday! cocktails with award-winning Nobleza Tequila, must-have silent auction items, live music, and more.

“Holli”day…Anyday! has long supported Southern California Bulldog Rescue and wants to do anything to help grow its new San Diego chapter to help all the bulldogs that end up in San Diego shelters to find their forever homes,” founder of “Holli”day…Anyday! and Rancho Santa Fe resident Holli Lienau said.

Co-founder and director of SCBR, Skip Van Der Marliere, shared how its San Diego rescue area has over 15 bulldogs in foster homes who are waiting for new pet parents to take them home.

“There hasn’t been an active bulldog rescue for a couple of years in the San Diego area and ‘bulldog citizens’ have decided they want to start taking on helping the less fortunate bulldogs in San Diego County,” Van Der Marliere said. “Thanks to Holli”day…Anyday!, this event allows people to meet in one area, friends to connect with each other, and new friendships to be made to help the rescue program thrive in San Diego.”

Well-behaved dogs of all breeds and sizes are welcomed to attend the event and must remain leashed. Pups in the Park is a unique opportunity for dogs and their owners to enjoy a fabulous afternoon with a picture-perfect backdrop while raising funds and awareness for SCBR. Pups in the Park will paw-off at 2 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. A $10 donation for adults goes towards a taco of their choice at Pochos Tacos and a soft drink.

To make reservations, visit www.socalbulldogrescue.org. The private estate location will be disclosed after registration.