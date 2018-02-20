Top international lawyer Philippe Sands to discuss 'Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity' Feb. 28

The creation of the International Criminal Court in 1998 was a turning point in human rights law. Over the last two decades, the court has made significant progress—despite its many challenges—in putting international justice on the map. It has made great strides in fighting war crimes and crimes against humanity by holding the perpetrators accountable.

Renowned international lawyer Philippe Sands has been dedicated to human rights issues throughout his career and has worked on high-profile human rights cases involving abuse and torture. Now, in his award-winning book East West Street, Sands explores the creation and development of legal concepts that came about as a result of Hitler's Third Reich which changes our understanding of history and how civilization has tried to cope with mass murder.

Sands, a professor of law and director of the Centre on International Courts and Tribunals at University College London, will be the featured speaker at the Wednesday, Feb. 28 Holocaust Living History Workshop (HLHW), a collaboration between the UC San Diego Library and the UC San Diego Jewish Studies Program. The Feb. 28 lecture—sponsored by Michelle and William Lerach—will take place at 7 p.m. in Hojel Auditorium at the Institute of the Americas on the UC San Diego campus. A book signing and dessert reception will follow the talk; copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event from Warwick's. The event is free and open to the public. However, reservations must be made in advance; to reserve tickets visit, hlhw_sands_eventbrite.com.