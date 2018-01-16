Randy Noojin returns to North Coast Rep for solo show 'Seeger'

North Coast Repertory Theatre will welcome back Randy Noojin as he takes the stage as America’s beloved folksinger/activist Pete Seeger Jan. 29. Seeger is a multimedia, solo show that uses Seeger’s signature songs including: If I Had a Hammer, Turn, Turn, Turn, Where Have All the Flowers Gone, Bring 'Em Home, We Shall Overcome, and Guantanamera, to tell the story of his personal struggles for free speech in America.

“Noojin disappears into Seeger's persona and whisks us back and forward in time through the American 20th Century. Anybody who is a Seeger fan should make a bee-line for where this song-fest is humming.” - CurtainUp.com

Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $25. To order tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.