Pajama Drive for Foster Kids at Mattress Firm

Kids grow up quickly, which means clothes and essential items are replaced often. That’s why Mattress Firm is collecting pajamas of all sizes – toddler to teen – to help foster children and parents sleep a little easier at night. To ensure that every foster kid can enjoy a cozy night’s rest, here are a few ways to help out:

1. Drop off donations of new PJs in any size at your nearest Mattress Firm store now through Feb. 18.

2. Host a drive of your own – rally coworkers, friends, neighbors and family to collect pajamas for foster children.

3. If you can’t make it to a store but still want to help out, consider making a monetary donation online at www.mattressfirmfosterkids.org.

Use the store locator at www.mattressfirm.com to find your nearest location.

