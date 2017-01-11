Tree planting event to be held at Osuna Ranch

The Rancho Santa Fe Association’s park department and Committee on the Natural Environment will host a community tree planting event on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Osuna Ranch. The “Plant Our Future” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal is for Covenant families to help plant 35 indigenous native trees. There will also be an opportunity for tree sponsorships, with plaques available for purchase.

“It should be a fantastic event,” said RSF Association Interim Manager Christy Whalen.

-Karen Billing