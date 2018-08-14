RSF Education Foundation to host annual Newcomers events for R. Roger Rowe School

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation will host its annual Newcomers Welcome Pool Parties for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school.

Parents of current students host these pool parties at private locations in Rancho Santa Fe. Refreshments are provided. Newcomers should bring a towel, swim clothes, and sunscreen.

The RSF Education Foundation and the Rancho Santa Fe School District will host a Newcomers’ Open House on Friday, Aug. 24. This is a chance for new families to meet classroom teachers and take school tours. All new families who are registered at the R. Roger Rowe School will receive invitations by email for both events.

The Newcomers Committee for 2018-19 are Raquel Chaitas, Rebekah Cunningham, Stacy Harris, Marianne Kiil, Mary Karen Lundh, Katrina Stainton, Alexis and Bob Willingham.

For questions, please call the RSF Education Foundation Office at (858) 756-1141, ext. 208.

Schedule for August 2018 Newcomers events:

Kindergarten Pool Party: Monday, Aug. 20, 3-5 p.m.

1st- 5th Grade Pool Party: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m.

Middle School (6th-8th) Pool Party: Thursday, Aug. 23, 4-6 p.m.