Neil Diamond Tribute band to perform in RSF at Beach & Country Guild’s Regale in The Ranch event

Courtesy Neil Diamond Tribute band Hot August Night will perform at the May 19 event. Neil Diamond Tribute band Hot August Night will perform at the May 19 event. (Courtesy)

The Beach & Country Guild presents its sixth annual Regale in The Ranch, “A Hot Diamond Night” event Saturday, May 19, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the gorgeous Rancho Santa Fe home of Michael and Ilene Lamb.

The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is live entertainment under the stars from Neil Diamond Tribute band Hot August Night. So, brush up on the lyrics to all your favorite Neil classics — whether it’s “Cherry, Cherry,” “America,” or “Sweet Caroline,” you know you’re going to want to sing along.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.